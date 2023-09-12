Crowdfund This: HOUSE OF ASHES, Our Own Izzy Lee Wants to Make Their Feature Film Debut

This is very exciting news that I get to share with you today. Screen Anarchy's own Izzy Lee - writer, director, producer, author, painter - is inching ever so close to making her first feature film, House of Ashes.

A woman under house arrest is being haunted. She must figure out who or what is haunting her, and how to survive.

With two dozen award-winning short films to her credit (most recently Meat Friend was nominated for Fangoria's Chainsaw Awards) if there was ever someone within our ranks that was due to make their feature film debut, it is Izzy. We are calling on you to help her out.

Making movies is hard so it is time for the Screen Anarchy community and the horror community at large to rally around her and help this become a reality! That's right, it is time to crowdfund! Starting right now you can head on over to the House of Ashes Kickstarter page and contribute to this project.

No amount is too small - all the raindrops add up to make a river, or, some poetic malarkey like that. Do not make me go all Sally Struthers on you- for just the price of a cup of coffee - do not make me do it!!!