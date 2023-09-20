AWARENESS Official Trailer: Spanish Sci-fi Action Flick Coming to Amazon Prime in October

The official trailer for Daniel Benmayor's Spanish sci-fi action flick Awareness came out today. The film debuts on Oct 11th on Prime Video after it screens at the Sitges film festival.

This is for fans of sci-fi action flicks. A lot of it looks very familiar and follows similar beats from other sci-fi properties that have come before it. It will be intersting to see what Benmayor has done to make his stand out from the crowd. It does look like it has a good chunk of action in it. We will check it out just for that alone.

Now, the fine folks at Amazon Prime Video sent out an English dub version of the trailer because we liver where we live. Quite frankly the dub blows chunks. So we've also tracked down the Spanish language version from the Amazon Prime Video Espana site. It doesn't have subtitles y mi epsanol es muy malo, but I prefer it this way.

Pick you poison below.