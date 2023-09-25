Arrow in October: Raising Hell, Celebrating Elvira, And Millions of Snakes

One week to go and we're full on into the spookiest month of the year. If you're looking for any last minute additions to your spooky screening schedule then take a gander at Arrow's lineup for the month of October.

Subscribers to the Arrow Video Player will get to watch four chapters of the Hellraiser franchise, including 4K restorations of the first and second film. If you are in need of some lighthearted seasonal viewing then do not miss Elvira Mistress of the Dark later in the month.

There is a little something for everyone. The full announcement follows.

ARROW Offers Classic and Cutting Edge Cult Cinema

October 2023 Lineup Includes

﻿the Nightmares of Jed Shepherd,

ARROW's Scariest AND Funniest, and More!

October 2023 Seasons:

Shocktober 31; Don't Look: ARROW's Scariest;

No Compromise: The Lukas Moodysson Collection;

﻿﻿Jed Shepherd Selects;

So Funny It's Frightening; Go to Hell!

Arrow Video is excited to announce the October 2023 lineup of their subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland.

October 1's Seasonal offerings kicks off with Shocktober 31 (UK/IRE/US/CA). 31 days, 31 movies. This October ARROW is bringing back the infamous Shocktober 31 and highlighting some of our favorite horror titles streaming on ARROW each day, guaranteed to make your Halloween go with a scream. From J-horror to Giallo, slashers galore, cannibals, witches and more, this spooky season on ARROW has everything you need to carve a pumpkin to, party with or to make sure that you don't get a wink of sleep!

Titles Include: Dark Water, Two Witches, Blood and Black Lace.

On October 6, ARROW wishes a belated birthday to Elvira Mistress of the Dark (UK/IRE/US/CA). When her great aunt dies, famed horror hostess Elvira heads for the uptight new England town of Falwell to claim her inheritance of a haunted house, a witch’s cookbook and a punk rock poodle. But once the stuffy locals get an eyeful of the scream queen’s ample assets, all hell busts out & breaks loose.

Next on October 6, prepare for Calamity of Snakes (US/CA). After a businessman kills thousands of snakes in a pit while they are building a new apartment building. The people living there soon become attacked by millions of snakes with a vengeance.

Finally, October 6 debuts Don't Look!: ARROW's Scariest (UK/ IRE/ US/CA)! Want a movie to scare the life out of you this Halloween? You’ve come to the right place! Don’t Look! collects together all the scariest films on ARROW that will send shivers down your spine until you’re jumping out of your seat. For a Halloween you’ll never forget – because you were chewing off your fingernails while perched on the edge of your seat – Enjoy… if you dare!

Titles Include: Two Witches, Edge of the Axe, Dementer.

Ever since his debut was heralded as “a young master’s first masterpiece” by none other than Ingmar Bergman, director Lukas Moodysson has been hailed internationally as one of Sweden’s greatest filmmaking talents, delighting and confounding audiences in equal measure. With his eagerly anticipated new film Together 99 showing at this year’s BFI London Film Festival, ARROW offers a chance to reacquaint yourself with Moodyson’s unique and eclectic oeuvre in No Compromise: The Lukas Moodysson Collection.

Starting October 11, Moodysson’s eclectic filmography can now be appreciated as the work of a singular filmmaking voice, as avowedly uncompromising and unabashedly political as it is keenly observed, deeply felt and frequently hilarious.

Titles Include: Fucking Åmål, Together, Mammoth.

On Friday, October 13, the unluckiest day of the year, two very different evils come to torment two very different generations of young people.

The Initiation (UK/ IRE/US/CA): Kelly is looking forward to her sorority initiation with a mixture of excitement and apprehension. She's got every reason to be anxious considering the prank her sorority sisters have tasked her with: a late-night break-in at her father's department store. At first everything goes to plan, but once inside the labyrinthine mall, Kelly and her fellow pledges find themselves locked in, and they're not alone. Who is the stranger stalking Kelly and her randy teen friends through the department stores shadowy corridors? And how is this unseen assailant connected with Kelly's terrible recurring nightmares of a man burning in agony?

Rewind or Die (aka House of VHS) (US/CA): A group of six friends from around the world descend upon an old abandoned house in the French countryside. Soon, they discover an old VCR and a stack of VHS tapes, all filled with vintage horror movies. But what begins as a fun way to pass time quickly becomes deadly as each VHS tape spawns horrors from the movies on them and into reality, and the friends now must struggle for their survival. VHS is not dead... you are!

End Friday the 13th with a terrifying look into one of the most exciting new voices in horror with Jed Shepherd Selects (UK/ IRE/US/CA). Jed Shepherd, the co-writer and producer of horror sensations Host and Dashcam, and one of the writers and directors of Scare Package II: Rad Chad’s Revenge, picks out his favorite titles from the ARROW catalogue, with a mix of cult chills, iconic sci-fi and out a really out-there documentary.

Titles Include: The Grand Tour, Gwilliam, Who Killed Captain Alex, The Witch Who Came from the Sea.

As the holiday approaches, relax with some laughs. October 20 offers subscribers So Funny It's Frightening (UK/ IRE/ US/CA).

Want to celebrate Halloween but in a fun way, not in a give yourself nightmares for weeks way? Then So Funny It’s Frightening is for you.

Full of films that feature monsters, the supernatural and maybe even a smidge of gore (maybe more than a smidge…) but also packed full of laughs and silliness to take the sharp edge off and leaving you grinning wider than your jack-o-lantern.

Titles Include: Elvira Mistress of the Dark, Hotel Poseidon, Crow Hand.

Also on October 20, North American subscribers can exclusively enjoy a resurrected lost nightmare: The Necro Files (US/CA).

An often referenced and notorious underground classic for the last 25 years, this "American Video Nasty" is finally available to a mass audience. A serial killer rises from the grave as a flesh-eating zombie maniac! Two Seattle cops, a satanic cult and a flying demon baby try to stop the lust-crazed ghoul before he can kill again. The Necro Files is stacked with intense scenes of gore and sadism, and boasts some of the most WTF moments in the history of shot on video cinema.

On October 23, go back to the beginning of the Hellraiser franchise in glorious 4K!

Hellraiser 4K (UK/ IRE/ US/CA): An unfaithful wife encounters the zombie of her dead lover while the demonic cenobites are pursuing him after he escaped their sadomasochistic underworld.

Hellbound: Hellraiser II 4K (UK/ IRE/ US/CA): Doctor Channard is sent a new patient, a girl warning of the terrible creatures that have destroyed her family, Cenobites who offer the most intense sensations of pleasure and pain. But Channard has been searching for the doorway to Hell for years, and Kirsty must follow him to save her father and witness the power struggles among the newly damned.

On October 27, North American subscribers get a treat and a trick with a pair of infamous releases with...interesting points of view.

C.H.U.D. (US/CA): A rash of bizarre murders in New York City seems to point to a group of grotesquely deformed vagrants living in the sewers. A courageous policeman, a photo journalist and his girlfriend, and a nutty bum, who seems to know a lot about the creatures, band together to try and determine what the creatures are and how to stop them.

A Serbian Film (US/CA): Milos, a retired porn star, leads a normal family life with his wife Maria and six-year old son Petar in tumultuous Serbia, trying to make ends meet. A sudden call from his former colleague Layla will change everything. Aware of his financial problems, Layla introduces Milos to Vukmir - a mysterious, menacing and politically powerful figure in the pornographic business. A leading role in Vukmir's production will provide financial support to Milos and his family for the rest of their lives. A contract insists on his absolute unawareness of a script they will shoot. From then on, Milos is drawn into a maelstrom of unbelievable cruelty and mayhem devised by his employer, 'the director' of his destiny. Vukmir and his cohorts will stop at nothing to complete his vision. In order to escape the living cinematic hell he's put into, and save his family's life, Milos will have to sacrifice everything - his pride, his morality, his sanity, and maybe even his own life.