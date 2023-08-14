TOTALLY KILLER: First Look at Kiernan Shipka in Slasher-Comedy, on Prime Video This October

You can feel it, can't you? You have that itch, that buzz that only comes with the promise of another spooky season blowing in the last remnants of the Summer breeze. It is time for you start taking notes and building your spooky season watching list.

Prime Video and BlumhouseTelevision have given us our first look at horror favorite Kiernan Shipka in Nahnatchka Khan's slasher-comedy Totally Killer! Written by David Matalon, Sasha Perl-Raver, and Jen D’Angelo Totally Killer will premiere on Prime Video on October 6th.

Looks like the frist Friday in October has been spoken for.