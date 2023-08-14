TOTALLY KILLER: First Look at Kiernan Shipka in Slasher-Comedy, on Prime Video This October
You can feel it, can't you? You have that itch, that buzz that only comes with the promise of another spooky season blowing in the last remnants of the Summer breeze. It is time for you start taking notes and building your spooky season watching list.
Prime Video and BlumhouseTelevision have given us our first look at horror favorite Kiernan Shipka in Nahnatchka Khan's slasher-comedy Totally Killer! Written by David Matalon, Sasha Perl-Raver, and Jen D’Angelo Totally Killer will premiere on Prime Video on October 6th.
Looks like the frist Friday in October has been spoken for.
Check Out the First Look From the FilmTotally Killer will premiere globally on October 6, exclusively on Prime VideoThe film is the must-see slasher-comedy for the spooky season which continuesPrime Video’s partnership with Blumhouse Television. Time-travel back to the 1980sand experience the outrageous culture shock through Jamie’s (Kiernan Shipka) eyes on October 6.Thirty-five years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer“ returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. Seventeen-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) ignores her overprotective mom’s (Julie Bowen) warning and comes face-to-face with the masked maniac and, on the run for her life, accidentally time travels back to 1987, the year of the original killings. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her teen mom (Olivia Holt) to take down the killer once and for all, before she’s stuck in the past forever.Totally Killer stars Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Charlie Gillespie, Lochlyn Munro, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Liana Liberato, Kelcey Mawema, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz, Ella Choi, Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar, Nathaniel Appiah and Jonathan Potts with Randall Park and Julie Bowen.
