THE PASSENGER iTunes Code Giveaway

Randy is perfectly content fading into the background. But when his coworker Benson goes on a sudden and violent rampage leaving a trail of destruction in his wake, Randy is forced to face his fears and confront his troubled past to survive.

Carter Smith's thriller drama The Passenger will be released on Digital and On Demand this coming Friday. We have three (3) iTunes codes to give away this week. Check out down below how to win a code.

Paramount Home Entertainment will release the thriller/drama film THE PASSENGER on Digital and On Demand on August 4, 2023 and coming to MGM+ later in 2023. The film is part of the Blumhouse Television and MGM+ deal to produce eight original films together. MGM’s streaming service, EPIX, rebranded as MGM+ on January 15, 2023.

THE PASSENGER stars Kyle Gallner (Scream, Smile), Johnny Berchtold (“Tiny Beautiful Things,” Snow Falls) and Liza Weil (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “Gilmore Girls”). The film is directed by Carter Smith (Swallowed) and written by Jack Stanley (Lou). The film was executive produced by Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Lauren Downey.

