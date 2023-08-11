THE HANGED GIRL Official Trailer: Ghosts And Holiday Destinations Are a Bad Mix

Why is every place you go for a weekend away with friends end up haunted? Is there any safe destination for weekend getaways?

Directors like JD Cohen hope not or there would be a drop in source material for their horror films. Their film The Hanged Girl has been picked up by Uncork'd Entertainment and they will release it on digital and DVD next month.

Formerly known as The Haunting at Saint Joseph's it's a tried and true story. Plague and pestilence comes to town and the religious zealots have nothing better to do than to blame the heathens then commit unjust murder. That old chestnut.

