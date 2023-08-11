THE HANGED GIRL Official Trailer: Ghosts And Holiday Destinations Are a Bad Mix
Why is every place you go for a weekend away with friends end up haunted? Is there any safe destination for weekend getaways?
Directors like JD Cohen hope not or there would be a drop in source material for their horror films. Their film The Hanged Girl has been picked up by Uncork'd Entertainment and they will release it on digital and DVD next month.
Formerly known as The Haunting at Saint Joseph's it's a tried and true story. Plague and pestilence comes to town and the religious zealots have nothing better to do than to blame the heathens then commit unjust murder. That old chestnut.
The official and a gallery of stills await you below.
The Hanged Girl, a new horror-thriller from JD Cohen (Ravenswood), has been acquired by Uncork’d Entertainment for a digital and DVD premiere in September.Starring Tal Hymans, Alex Snow, Tara Jay, and Elke Hinrichsen, the film tells of a group of friends that go on a holiday to St. Joseph's Guesthouse, unaware that it was the site of accused witchcraft and a sacrifice of an innocent girl centuries before. They soon realize that it may be haunted by the spirit of The Hanged Girl.“Based on a compelling folklore legend, and featuring state-of-the-art special effects and superb scares, we’re looking forward for audiences to discover the terrifying mystery of The Hanged Girl”, said Keith Leopard, President Uncork’d Entertainment. “Prepare for a good scare when we release it in the fall”.The Hanged Girl will release on Digital and DVD September 5, 2023.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.