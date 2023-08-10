Mike Flanagan's THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER: Official First Look & Date Announcement

From Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, a wicked horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

All you have to do is say the name, Mike Flanagan. For fans of horror, suspense and atmosphere Flanagan is the guy, the guy with a string of successful movies and shows on his docket. Well, they have another series on the way, The Fall of the House of Usher. A modernization of the short story from Edgar Allen Poe the launch date for the series is Thursday, October 12th on Netlifx.

Netflix gave our first look at the series today. Check out the gallery below for all the Flanagan goodness.

The cast is insane and has a lot of Flanagan regulars in it. It includes Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney and Robert Longstree.

Mike Flanagan and fequent collaborator Michael Fimognari will each direct four episodes.