THE CURSE OF WILLOW SONG Official Trailer: Karen Lam's Horror Flick on Digital and DVD This September
Karen Lam's award-winning horror flick, The Curse of Willow Song, is coming to digital and DVD this September. It is long overdue since its premiere at the 2020 Vancouver International Film Festival, where it won the award for Best British Columbia Film. Uncork'd Entertainment is releasing the flick on digital and DVD next month.
Check out the official trailer and a gallery of stills below.
Karen Lam‘s highly-anticipated The Curse of Willow Song, starring Jennifer Body’s Valerie Tian, has been picked up by Uncork’d Entertainment. The horror pic, receiving great early buzz thanks to its strong special effects, will release on both digital and DVD formats in the fall.“The Curse of Willow Song has so much to offer. It will appeal for the genre audience but also the Asian community – as represented in front of and behind camera”, said Keith Leopard, President Uncork’d Entertainment. “Karen Lam is truly one of the most exceptional filmmakers out there, and The Curse of Willow Song reiterates that.”Willow Song, a recovering addict and parolee, struggles to start over. Willow finds herself in a concrete wasteland. Facing isolation and displacement, shadows creep into Willow's mind and her nightmares become too real.The Curse of Willow Song will release on Digital and DVD September 26, 2023.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.