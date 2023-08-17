MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS First Look: Godzilla and Some Humans

Sure, I know that the upcoming series from Apple TV+ stars some human beings, including Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowsk, but until proven otherwise, I consider them to be supporting actors to the true stars: Gozilla and the Titans.

Even more important than the human actors, from my perspective, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was co-developed by Chris Black (Severance, Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye). Furthermore, Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directs the first two episodes. Those aren't just names on a call sheet; those are genuinely exciting creative talents.

That's not to to diminish the prospect of seeing KURT RUSSELL in a series. He and his son, Wyatt Russell, will be playing the same character. Here's the official synopsis to explain:

"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch.

"Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.

"The dramatic saga - spanning three generations - reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

Check out the first look photos, in the banner above and in the gallery below; click to embiggen. We await the first trailer and the debut date.

