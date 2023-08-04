KING OF KILLERS: Grillo, Moussi, Dorff, Avgeropoulos And St. Pierre Star in UNDERWORLD Co-Creator's Graphic Novel Adaptation

Garan is a part of a group of international hitmen who are contracted to take out the most dangerous killer in the world, only to find out that they're the ones being hunted.

Those of you who are always on the lookout for ballistic bangers will want to keep an eye out for Kevin Grevioux's directorial debut, King of Killers.

King of Killers stars Frank Grillo (Captain America: Winter Soldier), Alain Moussi (Nobody), Stephen Dorff (Blade, Old Henry), Marie Avgeropoulos (“The 100,” 50/50), and the writer/director himself, Kevin Grevioux (Underworld).

The co-creator of the Underworld series is adapting their own graphic novel for the big screen. It is an enviable position, being able to adapt your own work and bring it to life. Check out the trailer down below and see what you think of his debut. It looks like Grevioux aimed to pump as much style and energy into his debut as allowed.

Based on a graphic novel by writer-director Kevin Grevioux, King of Killers follows former Agency hitman Marcus Garan (Alain Moussi) as he attempts to unravel the mystery behind a tragic incident. When offered a $10 million contract to eliminate the world’s greatest assassin, Marcus travels to Tokyo to meet the client (Frank Grillo), but discovers other professional killers have been invited as well. Now Marcus and the others must confront this deadly, mythical assassin…or die trying.

Keep an eye out for King of Killers, in theaters, on digital, and On Demand on September 1st!