HERD: Dark Sky Films Snaps up Action Horror For North America After FrightFest Preimere

Dark Sky Films have announed that they have picked up Steven Pierce's 'action-driven horror film' Herd for North American distribution. Herd just had its world premiere at FrightFest last week.

Jamie and her wife, Alex, try to save their failing marriage by taking an isolated canoe trip in rural Missouri. After Alex breaks her leg, the women find themselves trapped in Jamie’s small hometown overrun by virus-infected ‘Heps’. Worse, Alex gets scratched by one of the afflicted. After witnessing personal and gruesome horrors, she attempts to sneak away with Alex, only to be betrayed by one of her only connections. Now caught between the group that saved her, a competing militia, and the growing ‘Hep’ threat, is there any chance she can save Alex and finally escape?

Dark Sky FIlms already has plans to release Herd in cinemas and on VOD in October. Keep an eye out here for futher news.