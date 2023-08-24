BEATEN TO DEATH Official Trailer: Brutal Aussie Horror in Theaters on September 1st
Here is one for all you fans who like horror that leans towards the brutal side. Sam Curtain's Beaten to Death is coming to cinemas on September 1st, thanks to the fine folks at Welcome Villain Films.
The trailer was released yesterday, here's your chance to catch up with it if you shied away from watching it for the first time yesterday.
Looks... punchy. And stabby. Punchy and stabby.
BEATEN TO DEATH unfolds after a desperate choice leads a man named Jack down a path that leaves him beaten and bruised as he struggles against man, nature, and his own sanity. Stranded in the middle of nowhere after barely surviving a horrific assault, Jack encounters one local after another and quickly learns that a sick game of cat and mouse is about to begin. Battling the deranged country psychos and the harsh landscape, Jack must go to extreme lengths to survive.
