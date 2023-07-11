THE PRIMEVALS: Never-Seen-Before And BTS Clips From David Allen's Posthumous Stop-Motion Extravaganza

Deep in the Himalayas, a group of Sherpas subdue and kill a towering humanoid creature. Its remains — including a brain that appears to have undergone some kind of surgery — wind up under the supervision of Dr. Claire Collier (Juliet Mills), who believes it to be one of the legendary Yeti. Joined by her former student Matt Connor (Richard Joseph Paul), a longtime believer in the creatures’ existence, big-game hunter Rondo Montana (Leon Russom), and others, Dr. Collier leads an expedition into the mountains to track down more of the abominable snowmen. Their trek results in an encounter with a tribe of primitive hominids — which in turn leads to the far more frightening discovery of beings they never could have expected or imagined.

One of the screenings that I am really looking forward to when at Fantasia in a couple weeks is the world premiere of The Primevals. A feast for the eyes for fans of old school special effects and classic monster movies The Primevals is for sure one of my recommended screenings of the festival.

A bunch of behind-the-scenes and never-seen-before clips have been delivered to us. While the BTS clips are cool it is the never-seen-before clip from the completed movie that imrepesses the most. This simply looks incredible. We cannot wait to see this on the big screen with a receptive and loving crowd like the one at Fantasia.

One never-seen-before clip and four BTS clips await you down below.