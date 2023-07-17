THE BECOMERS Clip: Oh no, Did I Kill Him?
Here is a taste of the indie oddity The Becomers from Zach Clark. The story is about a body-snatching alien who comes to Earth to reconnect with their partner.
In the clip Molly Plunk and Mike Lopez appear to be a married couple dealing with marital issues. A couple's spat breaks out and Plunk's true alien nature is revealed.
The world premiere of The Becomers is this Saturday, July 22nd. It will replay the following Thursday, July 27th.
A new, first-look clip and poster has been released for Zach Clark’s upcoming genre-bending comedy THE BECOMERS ahead of the film’s world premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival on July 22nd.THE BECOMERS tells the story of a body-snatching alien who comes to Earth, reconnects with their partner, and tries to find their way in modern America.Written and conceived in early 2021, the film reflects the challenges of the real world at the time through its pointedly chaotic portrayal of society, with science fiction elements heavily inspired by the original Star Trek series. A true brew of surprising genres, the film is all at once comedic, horrific, grotesque, and romantic. “The Becomers is a story of love, longing, and alienation,” said Clark on his latest. “A kitsch-soaked, pathos-laden melodrama about our sad, sad planet.”This marks Clark’s second time screening at the Fantasia International Film Festival following the 2016 Canadian premiere of Little Sister, with the festival calling him “one of the great indie American filmmakers of the past two decades.”Written, directed, and edited by Clark, the film was shot in Chicago and stars Molly Plunk (Little Sister, Profane), Mike Lopez (All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, Crimes Against Humanity), Frank V. Ross (Drinking Buddies), Isabel Alamin, and Keith Kelly, and features the voice Russell Mael, lead singer of the explosive pop-rock band Sparks. THE BECOMERS is produced by Joe Swanberg (Happy Christmas, Digging for Fire), and Edwin Linker (Saint Frances, Queen of Earth) of Slasher Films.Best known for the critically acclaimed White Reindeer (SXSW) released by IFC Films, and Little Sister (SXSW), featuring Addison Timlin and Ally Sheedy, Clark is also a celebrated editor whose credits extend beyond his own films and include Sophia Takal’s Always Shine (Tribeca 2016), Hannah Fidell’s The Long Dumb Road (Sundance 2018), Michael Tully’s Don’t Leave Home (SXSW 2018), and Michael M. Bilandic’s indie cult film Jobe'z World.For THE BECOMERS, Clark has once again teamed up with composer Fritz Myers, marking their fourth collaboration, and cinematographer Daryl Pittman, who has acted as DP on all of his features. Celebrated horror, creature, and science fiction FX artists Brian Spears and Pete Gerner designed the striking aliens featured in the film.THE BECOMERS will world premiere Saturday, July 22 and have a repeat screening Thursday, July 27 at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Quebec. Further festival engagements to be announced.
