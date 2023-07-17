THE BECOMERS Clip: Oh no, Did I Kill Him?

Here is a taste of the indie oddity The Becomers from Zach Clark. The story is about a body-snatching alien who comes to Earth to reconnect with their partner.

In the clip Molly Plunk and Mike Lopez appear to be a married couple dealing with marital issues. A couple's spat breaks out and Plunk's true alien nature is revealed.

The world premiere of The Becomers is this Saturday, July 22nd. It will replay the following Thursday, July 27th.