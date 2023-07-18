SHARKSPLOITATION Trailer: Shark Horror Doc Debuts on Shudder This Friday

There has to be a sharksploitation movie for every other type of animal-run-amok horror flick out there. For every horror flick about bears? Sharks! How many horror flicks are there about sheep? Just as many about sharks! SharkSharkSharkySharks! Everyone loves a good, or bad, shark horror movie.

This Friday you'll want to check out Sharksploitation, a new doc exploring the phenomena of shark exploitation horror flicks. The doc rolls out on Shudder who just released the trailer this afternoon. Check it out below.