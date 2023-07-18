SHARKSPLOITATION Trailer: Shark Horror Doc Debuts on Shudder This Friday
There has to be a sharksploitation movie for every other type of animal-run-amok horror flick out there. For every horror flick about bears? Sharks! How many horror flicks are there about sheep? Just as many about sharks! SharkSharkSharkySharks! Everyone loves a good, or bad, shark horror movie.
This Friday you'll want to check out Sharksploitation, a new doc exploring the phenomena of shark exploitation horror flicks. The doc rolls out on Shudder who just released the trailer this afternoon. Check it out below.
SHUDDER RELEASES TRAILER FOR SHARK-THEMED DOCUMENTARY SHARKSPLOITATION AHEAD OF ITS EXCLUSIVE STREAMING DEBUTON JULY 21Film Features Leading Filmmakers, Critics and Scholars Including Marine and Environmental Conservation Advocate Wendy Benchley and JAWS Writer Carl GottliebShudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, released today the trailer for the new documentary, Sharksploitation from filmmaker Stephen Scarlata. In the wake of blockbuster classic Jaws, a new subgenre was born. This new documentary explores the weird, wild cinematic legacy of sharks on film and the world’s undying fascination. The film features multiple interviews including of Roger Corman, producer of Sharktopus and Dinoshark; Joe Dante, who directed Corman’s Piranha; Carl Gottlieb, writer of Jaws 1, 2 and 3; Johannes Roberts, director of 47 Meters Down, and Mario Van Pebbles, who starred in Jaws the Revenge along with marine and environmental conservation advocate Wendy Benchley, who was married to late Jaws, author Peter Benchley.Produced by Scarlata, Kerry Deignan Roy (Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist), and Josh Miller (Sonic the Hedgehog), the feature-length documentary examines the sub-genre of sharksploitation films, from Corman’s 1958 She Gods of Shark Reef, to the release of Jaws, and the subsequent knockoffs.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.