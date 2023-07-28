Fantasia 2023 Review: FEMME, The Most Dangerous Queer Relationship is With Your Attacker

Jules is a celebrated and loved drag artist in London. One night they are the victim of a horrific homophobic attack that nearly destroys their life and career. Broken, Jules no longer performs and spends their days playing video games until one day go they cede to the pleas of their housemates, Toby and Alicia, to get out of the flat for once. Jules goes to a gay sauna where they discover one of their attackers, Preston, a deeply-closeted brute who is more concerned about their reputation with their mates than exploring a relationship. Unable to match their physical ferocity Jules hatches a plan of revenge that would take down Preston.

Femme is a nail-biting, white-knuckle queer thriller from directors and writers Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping. Based on their original short it is a story about revenge and anger, sercretive sexuality and relationships. It holds a tension that threatens to break out into further violence, even the possibility of death.

The understanding of emotional and physical intimacy

There is a shift of power as Jules begins to bring a soft influence on Preston's character.

The fallout that comes from realization

Femme's two leads, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Jules and George MacKay as Preston, are nothing short of amazing.

Jules goes from a broken being to a resurrection with confidence and empowerment. He finds his groove once there is a power shift in this fragile relationship

With this shift comes... empathy? Will they be willing to go through with their plan to destroy Preston's reputation and possilby their life?

Preston goes from anger and rage to openess and empathy. This is what Jules wants before he brings his plan into action.

In the den of lions with Preston's mates, blokes who would turn on you in a second

Equal to the task of putting a hurt on someone