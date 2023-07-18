FAILURE! Trailer: Ted Raimi And Alex Kahuam Bringing Their One Take Thriller to FrightFest
To protect his family, a man is given one hour to choose between financial ruin or murder.
We were pleased when director Alex Kahuam asked us to start spreading the word about his one take black comedy thriller, Failure! last June. Has it really been a year since then? The hell?
Back then the film was in its final weeks of post production and a work in progress was screened at Cannes. It was generating a lot of interest from festivals at the time so it was only a matter of time when we'd find out where the world premiere would land. That time is now and that festival is FrightFest.
Failure! will have its world premiere at FrightFest on August 28th. A trailer was sent out today - check it out down below.
UK-French sales agent, distribution and production company Alief has announced that the Ted Raimi led psychological thriller, Failure!, will have its World Premiere at FrightFeston August 28th. Alief picked up worldwide rights at the Cannes Film Festival in May after Failure! made its debut at the Fantastic Pavillion. To mark the occasion, a teaser trailer and poster has been released.Failure! follows James (Raimi - The Quarry, Ash v Evil Dead, Creepshow) who has a big debt with the bank and is given one hour to choose between financial ruin or murder in order to protect his family. As the hour progresses he finds his home and phone invaded by multiple characters pulling him in different directions, gradually adding to his distress and his unravelling. But who is real and who isn’t?As well as Raimi, the film also stars Merrick McCartha (Senior Year), Melissa Diaz (Ruthless), John Paul Medrano (Seven Days) and Daniel Kuhlman (Voodoo MacBeth) and Noel Douglas Orput.Director Alex Kahuam returns to FrightFest after his 2021 genre film debut, Forgiveness. His psychological thriller Failure! is shot in a single 87-minute take, making him the first Mexican director to do so in the United States. Portrayed in three acts, the film’s one shot take brings comparisons to 2022’s intense BAFTA-winning Boiling Point, and 2015’s Victoria.Kahuam and Raimi produced Failure! along with Marco De Molina, Kayli Fortun and Jose D. Rodriguez via Kahuam’s Promotora NAE and De Molina’s Spacebrain Entertainment.
