FAILURE! Trailer: Ted Raimi And Alex Kahuam Bringing Their One Take Thriller to FrightFest

To protect his family, a man is given one hour to choose between financial ruin or murder.

We were pleased when director Alex Kahuam asked us to start spreading the word about his one take black comedy thriller, Failure! last June . Has it really been a year since then? The hell?

Back then the film was in its final weeks of post production and a work in progress was screened at Cannes. It was generating a lot of interest from festivals at the time so it was only a matter of time when we'd find out where the world premiere would land. That time is now and that festival is FrightFest.

Failure! will have its world premiere at FrightFest on August 28th. A trailer was sent out today - check it out down below.