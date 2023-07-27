Exploitation Giants Vinegar Syndrome & Distribpix Announce Partnership

Home video heroes Vinegar Syndrome and sexploitation giants Distribpix, Inc. have announced a huge partnership that will lead to dozens of classic titles coming to home video over the next few years. Legendary filmmakers like Radley Metzger, Joe Sarno, Michael and Roberta Findlay, and Chuck Vincent are all set to get newly revamped releases including Blu-ray and 4K UHD premieres of classic erotica.

Vinegar Syndrome had been releasing sexploitation and adult film titles since their very beginnings a decade ago, but this new partnership will give both companies access to hundreds fo films from the genre's golden age from the late '60s through the late '80s. Distribpix brings the library of Cecil Howard's Command Cinema along with their own incredibly deep well of classic titles.

WIth this development, Vinegar Syndrome will launch an separate web store for sexploitation and erotica under the title Melusine, which will house the Distribpix and Command Cinema lines along with newly created Melusine and Quality X imprints, the details of which can be found below. Also continuing will be Vinegar Syndrome's own Peekarama line, just at a new home.

Check out the details below, it's an exciting time for home video collectors!