Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL Key Art
The key art debuted for Yuval Adler's Sympathy for the Devil debuted today. 
 
After being forced to drive a mysterious passenger at gunpoint, a man finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where it becomes clear that not everything is at it seems. 
 
Lead actors Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman are front and center, they being the key selling points for the flick. They are set against a backdrop of overlapping neon signs and a handful of sparks grace the bottom, signifying the hell of a night Kinnamen is about to go through and explosive action promised in the trailer (see below). 
 
Sympathy for the Devil arrives in cinemas on July 28th. The flick will have its international premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival. 
 
