PEPPERGRASS Exclusive Clip: Canadian Horror Thriller on Digital This Friday

During the pandemic, a pregnant restaurateur tries to rob a priceless truffle from a reclusive World War 2 veteran in a new revenge horror-thriller from award-winning filmmaking duo Steven Garbas and Chantelle Han, PEPPERGRASS.

We have an excluive clip from Steven Garbas and Chantelle Han's horror-thriller Peppergrass to share with you today. Shot here in the suburbs of Ontario the award winning flick is coming to digital this Friday.

We have included the trailer for Peppergrass down below as well.

Critically acclaimed horror PEPPERGRASS, a gothic thriller that won Best Feature and Best Performance at the 2021 Nightmares Film Festival, and was nominated for Best Thriller and Best Supporting Performance, as well as nominated for Best Picture at the 2021 Blood in the Snow Film Festival in Toronto, premieres on digital this coming Friday June 16, 2023

Here is a statement from one of the directors, Steven Garbas.