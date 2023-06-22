FrightFest 2023: Poster Art Revealed

Our friends at FrightFest have revealed the poster art for this year's edition, happening at Cineworld Leicester Square from Thursday August 24th through Monday August 28th, 2023. Created once again by frequent collaborator Graham Humphreys the poster sticks with this year's theme of Mad Doctors.

From top left then counter clockwise you got Cesare (Conrad Veidt) from The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, Peter Cushing as Dr. Frankenstein, Frederic March as Mr. Hyde, Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter, Charles Laughton as Dr Moreau, Vincent Price as Dr Phibes, and Warner Oland as Dr Fu Manchu. Front and center is Humphreys' own creation, Monster.