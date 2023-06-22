FrightFest 2023: Poster Art Revealed
Our friends at FrightFest have revealed the poster art for this year's edition, happening at Cineworld Leicester Square from Thursday August 24th through Monday August 28th, 2023. Created once again by frequent collaborator Graham Humphreys the poster sticks with this year's theme of Mad Doctors.
From top left then counter clockwise you got Cesare (Conrad Veidt) from The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, Peter Cushing as Dr. Frankenstein, Frederic March as Mr. Hyde, Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter, Charles Laughton as Dr Moreau, Vincent Price as Dr Phibes, and Warner Oland as Dr Fu Manchu. Front and center is Humphreys' own creation, Monster.
Graham Humphreys’ stunning poster art for FrightFest 2023 – inspired by the genre’s most celebrated mad doctors!FrightFest is proud to unveil Graham Humphreys’ stand-out poster design for 2023, which marks the 15th appearance for his iconic Monster.Graham revealed today: “This year’s FrightFest poster share it’s theme with the annual FrightFest book, exploring the subject of Mad Doctors. Once again, my artwork needed to be built in multiple parts that could be dismantled and rearranged across different formats, allowing individual elements to work on their own.Re-Animator’s Herbert West, is clearly referenced by the FrightFest ghoul. He is surrounded by a series of classic ‘mad doctors’ in film. Unsurprisingly, they are all men!This year’s annual Bank Holiday event, the UK’s largest celebration of genre cinema, takes place at Cineworld Leicester Square between Thurs Aug 24 & Mon Aug 28, 2023.This year’s line-up of films will be announced on Thursday 13th July.
