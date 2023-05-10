Lighthouse 2023: BROOKLYN 45 And ABRUPTIO Headline Darkhouse Program

The Lighthouse International Film Festival have announced their Darkhouse programming block for this year's festival on Long Beach Island, New Jersey.

Our friend Ted Geoghegan's film Brooklyn 45 is one of four U.S. feature films in this year's lineup. The other three homegrown films include the unsettling life-sized puppet flick, Abruptio, animated dark fantasy, Unicorn Boy, and haunted adventure flick, Ghost Babe. The lone international title in the block is Enter Mycel from Austrian director Matt Kiel.

There will also be a special screening of Niels Arden Oplev's The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo. Write ups about all five films are included in the announcement that follows.