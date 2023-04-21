THE TAKING Exclusive: Theatrical Key Art For Alexandre O. Philippe Monument Valley Documentary

We have your first look at the theatrical key art for The Taking, one of the latest documentaries from our friend, the prolific documentarian Alexandre O. Philippe (78/52, Lynch/Oz and Memory: The Origins of Alien). Dekanalog is releasing The Taking in cinemas in the U.S. on May 5th.

The key art features three formations from Monument Valley Park, the West and East Mitten Buttes, along with the Merrick Butte. Or rather, it features the absence of them as they have been cut out from the image, which is the part of point in Philippe's doc. They're not just absent, but removed, stolen if you will.

It has been some time since I saw The Taking but I remember the contrary emotions I was experiencing as I noted each movie that used Monument Valley as a shooting location, movies that I had seen throughout my years, and one of the key discussion points of Philippe's doc, the misreprensentation and mistreatment of the area's original inhabitants.

It's been nearly two years after its premiere at Fantastic Fest and sadly a movie like The Taking will likely be forever relevant to it's time for years to come.