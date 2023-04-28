THE HOLE IN THE FENCE Trailer: Eat the Rich Before They Eat Us?

It's true that the rich and powerful live in their own world - they really only spend time with each other, leading to very warped ideas of how the rest of us live, and even if we deserve to live. Without much chance to develop empathy, it's no wonder that stories of young, privileged boys left to their own devices show them as forming frightening patterns of violence and hatred.

At a secluded exclusive summer camp in the Mexican countryside, under the watchful eyes of their adult guardians, boys from a prestigious private school receive physical, moral and religious training to turn them into tomorrow’s elite. The discovery of a hole in the fence sets in motion a chain of disturbing events as the boys devolve into a Lord of the Flies-like mob mentality that creates and spreads hysteria in this profoundly disturbing coming-of-age drama that unravels like a horror movie while drawing on actual events.

The Hole in the Fence opens in late May in Los Angeles, with more dates announcing soon.