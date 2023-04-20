BAD THINGS: Stewart Thorndike's Tribeca-Bound Horror is Heading to Shudder

Hot on the heels of Tribeca's announcement of this year's festival lineup comes news that one of their midnighters, Bad Things, has already found a home at Shudder.

A group of friends go to a hotel for a weekend getaway and soon discover that women do bad things here.

The AMC Network streaming service for all things horror and fantastic have acquired Stewart Thorndike's sophomore feature film. They will premiere the horror flick this Summer, on August 25th.

SHUDDER ANNOUNCES STREAMING DEBUT OF STEWART THORNDIKE’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SOPHOMORE FEATURE “BAD THINGS” FOLLOWING THE FILM’S WORLD PREMIERE AT 2023 TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL

FILM STARS GAYLE RANKIN, HARI NEF, ANNABELLE DEXTER-JONES, RAD PEREIRA, JARED ABRAHAMSON AND MOLLY RINGWALD, SHUDDER WILL PREMIERE THE FILM ON AUGUST 25TH, 2023

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premiere streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural announces the streaming debut of BAD THINGS, written and directed by Stewart Thorndike (LYLE), and starring Gayle Rankin (Netflix’s GLOW, MEN), Hari Nef (BARBIE, Amazon’s Transparent), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (HBO’s Succession, The Calling), Rad Pereira (HBO’s Betty), Jared Abrahamson (GOD’S TIME, Hulu’s Ramy) and Molly Ringwald (Ryan Murphy's Netflix Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and his upcoming Feud). The film will World Premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, followed by a streaming release on Shudder on August 25th in all included territories (U.S., UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand). The film will also stream on AMC+ where available (US, CA, ANZ).

BAD THINGS follows a group of friends who go to a hotel for a weekend getaway and soon discover that women do bad things here. The film is produced by Lizzie Shapiro (Independent Spirit Award Winner SHIVA BABY) and Lexi Tannenholtz (CHESTNUT), with executive producers David Harari, Caroline Kaplan and George Rush of PCG Pictures, Gus Deardoff of The Space Program, George A. Loucas and Matthew Dean Russell of Baked Studios and Amy Williams who also served as production designer on the film.

Director Stewart Thorndike said, “With BAD THINGS, I wanted to create a world of women and non-binary people who shake off polite conditionings and finally roar. Where are all the female Travis Bickles and Jack Torrances? BAD THINGS answers that with Ruthie Nodd. At the heart of BAD THINGS is a dark celebration of motherhood and all its splendid viscera. Shudder were the perfect partners for this tale of female rage.”

Sam Zimmerman, VP of Programming at Shudder added, “We’ve wanted to see a new Stewart Thorndike film for years. When the opportunity arose, Shudder was privileged to take part in BAD THINGS. It’s an exceptional freakout from an incredible team, and we can’t wait for our members to check in.”

BAD THINGS is the kind of provocative work that Shudder continues to be at the forefront of curating. They will also be bringing Jennifer Reeder's new film PERPETRATOR to the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival this year, after a successful world premiere at Berlin.