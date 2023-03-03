THE RESURRECTION OF CHARLES MANSON Trailer: Frank Grillo Leads Son Remy's Directorial Debut
XYZ Films will release Remy Grillo's debut feature film, The Resurrection of Charles Manson, on March 16th. They dropped the trailer today, check it out down below.
How many Grillo's can there be working in Hollywood? Remy must be related to Frank. Yep, he sure is. Father Frank is starring in his son's directorial debut as the sinister cult leader Robert. Remy has been a cinematographer on a couple short films and will star with his father in another film, an action thriller titled Mr-9 that's in post.
It's quite the jump from two short films to feature length. Grillo Senior will have been able to channel all his varying experiences in the industry into his offspring on this one. We shall see on March 16th.
FRANK GRILLO-STARRER “THE RESURRECTION OF CHARLES MANSON” LANDS TRAILER AND RELEASE DATEXYZ Films set to release Remy Grillo’s directorial debut domestically this monthXYZ Films has dropped the trailer and poster for the horror/thriller THE RESURRECTION OF CHARLES MANSON, starring Frank Grillo and directed by his son, Remy Grillo. The film was written by Josh Plasse and Brev Moss. XYZ Films will release the film domestically on March 16, 2023.Will Peltz (The Collection), Sarah Dumont, Jaime King (Sin City), Sydelle Noel (Black Panther), Katherine Hughes (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), Alex Fine, Josh Plasse and Kellen McAlone star alongside Grillo.The story surrounds a young couple hoping to create an aesthetically pleasing audition tape for an up-and-coming Charles Manson film. But when the couple chooses an eclectic desert Airbnb as the perfect backdrop, the dark events of the audition material slowly slip into their reality... Eventually, they find themselves intertwined in an occult leader (Grillo)’s sinister plot.Dare Angel produced in partnership with Mi Nene. Producers include Josh Plasse, Shakira Barrera, Conor Allyn, Johnny James Fiore, Benjamin Anderson, Jake Allyn and Fabio Lo Fria. Nidal Kahl, Bobby McMichael, Chido Nwokocha, and Dennis Echelberger Executive Produced.It was announced last year that XYZ Films had acquired all North American rights to the film. The rights for the domestic distribution deal were brokered by XYZ Films’ James Emanuel Shapiro and Pip Ngo, and by Margate House Films’ Conor Allyn, Benjamin Anderson, and Jake Allyn on behalf of the filmmakers. Voltage Pictures has International rights.“Remy's vision for this terrifying, grounded thriller had us hooked from the start. As a company that built its brand working with emerging genre filmmakers, we could not be more excited to bring this film to audiences all over North America," said XYZ’s Pip Ngo.Remy mentioned "Charles Manson is a staple of pop culture to this day. But while many stories have been told about him, XYZ Films and I wanted to explore where the children of Manson's following stand in modern day. There is a dangerously close relevance between Manson's ideology and today's political and social atmosphere, and we believe it is time to resurrect the conversation.”
