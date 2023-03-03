THE RESURRECTION OF CHARLES MANSON Trailer: Frank Grillo Leads Son Remy's Directorial Debut

XYZ Films will release Remy Grillo's debut feature film, The Resurrection of Charles Manson, on March 16th. They dropped the trailer today, check it out down below.

How many Grillo's can there be working in Hollywood? Remy must be related to Frank. Yep, he sure is. Father Frank is starring in his son's directorial debut as the sinister cult leader Robert. Remy has been a cinematographer on a couple short films and will star with his father in another film, an action thriller titled Mr-9 that's in post.

It's quite the jump from two short films to feature length. Grillo Senior will have been able to channel all his varying experiences in the industry into his offspring on this one. We shall see on March 16th.