THE BURIAL Exclusive Clip: These Woods Have a Deadly Past

When Molly’s boyfriend gets a phone call from his estranged brother, she thinks nothing of joining him on an impromptu family reunion at a remote cabin. However, she soon finds herself taking charge of a deadly situation when the trip’s true purpose is revealed and good intentions lead to a conflict with pure evil.

We have an exclusive clip from the indie horror thriller The Burial to share with you today. It comes with a promise of horror, drama, thrills, and black humor from its distributor Terror Films.

In the clip, Lenny, played by Aaron Pyle, regals a tale of yesteryears, when slaves or outlaws were pursued into the woods where the remote cabin is. It is an area so remote that the lawmen who were pursuing whoever it was Lenny was talking about would often just kill them there on the spot and leave them there, rather than take them back. It has as unsettling effect on his listeners.

This is the directing and witing debut of Michael Escalante and it stars Faith Kearns, Vernon Taylor, Spencer Weitzel, and the aforementioned Aaron Pyle.

The Burial premieres on Digital March 3rd.