TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM: New Trailer and Poster From Seth Rogan's New Animated Film

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

We've not kept up to date with the animated world of TMNT. The last animated movie we remember was Kevin Munroe's ill-fated feature length outing from 2007, which pretty much sank Imagi Animation Studios. We thought it was pretty good at the time, at the very least the action was pretty good. Alas, here we are some 15 years later and a new, much more promising venture is coming soon.

With the mighty producing power of Seth Rogen Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver the franchise returns with a new film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turles: Mutant Mayhem. On top of that they wrangled together a cast which includes Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown, Jr., Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Nicolas Cantu, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Brady Noon, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, and Maya Rudolph? Shut up!

That amazing cast was announced over the weekend and this morning the first trailer has arrived and it looks pretty awesome! Now that Spider-Verse pretty much changed the look of animation style with frame rates of 24 and 12 it's being replicated pretty much everywhere now. It hasn't lost its novelty here. We are impressed by the character design here as well, not just the heroes and how close they are to the original design from the early comics, but everyone else too.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem is in cinemas on August 4th.