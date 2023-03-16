SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL, Starring Nicolas Cage And Joel Kinnaman Acquired by RLJE Films
After being forced to drive a mysterious passenger at gunpoint, a man finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems.
RLJE Films have just announced that they have acquired the rights for Yuval Adler's psychological thriller Sympathy for the Devil, starring Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman.
They have acquired the film for North America, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand and are planning a release on July 28th. What kind of release we do not know. Those details will come closer to the release date.
RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has acquired the North America, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand rights to the psychological thriller, SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL from Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Global, which is handling worldwide sales for the film.Directed by Yuval Adler (Bethlehem, The Operative), SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL is the feature screenwriting debut of Luke Paradise. It stars Nicolas Cage (Mandy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) and Joel Kinnaman (The Suicide Squad 1 & 2, Silent Night). The film will be released on July 28, 2023.“This is our eighth collaboration with Nicolas Cage, which includes MANDY - a critically-acclaimed film that has a huge cult following,” said RLJE Film Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward. “Once again, he doesn’t disappoint. In this film, Cage and Joel Kinnaman bring to life a suspenseful tale on screen that will keep audiences guessing.”In SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL, after being forced to drive a mysterious passenger at gunpoint, a man finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where it becomes clear that not everything is at it seems.Cage also produced the film along with Alex Lebovici (Barbarian), Allan Ungar (Bandit) and Stuart Manashil (Pieces of a Woman). It is executive produced by Paradise, Christian Mercuri (Out of the Furnace), David Haring (The Old Way), Marc Goldberg (Final Score), David Sullivan (The Rise of the Krays), Tim Moore, Jason Soto, Courtney Chenn (Come Away) and Waylen Lin (Bill & Ted Face the Music).Ward negotiated the deal with Mercuri’s Capstone Global on behalf of the filmmakers.
