SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL, Starring Nicolas Cage And Joel Kinnaman Acquired by RLJE Films

After being forced to drive a mysterious passenger at gunpoint, a man finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems.

RLJE Films have just announced that they have acquired the rights for Yuval Adler's psychological thriller Sympathy for the Devil, starring Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman.

They have acquired the film for North America, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand and are planning a release on July 28th. What kind of release we do not know. Those details will come closer to the release date.