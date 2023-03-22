RENFIELD: Find Out What His Least Favorite Part of The Job is in New Trailer

Evil doesn’t span eternity without a little help. In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

Renfield, the horror comedy from Chris McKay, starring Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage and Awkwafina, inches closer to its release in cinemas on April 14th. It's world premier at the Overlook Film Festival is even closer.

Being so, a new trailer was released today. We have both the Green and Red Band trailers available for you, depending on your disposition. Check them out down below. If we may make a suggestion? The Red Band gives considerably more gore.

Honestlly, if you can only manage the Green Band version then perhaps this one is not for you? You have permission to sit this one out.