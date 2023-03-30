Neuchâtel 2023: Swiss International Fantastic Film Festival Unveils This Year's Poster

Our friends at Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival are busy preparing for this year's 22nd edition of their Swiss-based genre film festival. As the programming comes together the festival has unveiled this year's poster. It is a slick and shiny work that conjurs up memories of the contemporary rendition of Westworld or Mamoru Oshii's Ghost in the Shell.

More about the poster and its creation follows in the official announcement.

POSTER NIFFF 2023 THE BIRTH OF AN ENTITY

The Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) is happy to unveil the visual of its 22nd edition, which will take place from June 30th to July 8th, 2023. For the third year in a row, our visual identity is the result of a collaboration with Encor Studio, a collective of artists based in Neuchâtel.

Our patrons will discover a new atmosphere inhabited by an entity hell-bent on breaking free of the amniotic fluid it is growing in. The 2023 poster heralds the coming birth of D.IA.NE, an artificial intelligence who will guide festival-goers throughout their exploration of the fantastic, all the while blurring the lines with reality.

A HUMANOID CREATURE AT THE CROSSROADS OF THE 2023 NIFFF THEMES

Everybody's talking about it. Some fear it, other are fascinated by it, but artificial intelligence has long been a part of science fiction stories. The NIFFF is taking its audience in the AI's wake to sail the waters of its 22nd edition. Their guide? D.IA.NE, a female-passing android with an ambivalent attitude, somewhere between disturbing and mesmerizing - but always here to kindle your curiosity. She will also forge ties with the programme, which will be available from June 15th on NIFFF.CH

THE CONCEPTION OF D.IA.NE

For centuries, the people of the Neuchâtel region have borne witness to strange phenomena: the Vouivre, a half-woman half-snake mythical creature, is said to hunt in the surrounding rivers. The many questions about it have led to the creation of the ADOFA, a secret society of "Worshippers of the Fantastic" tasked with conducting scientific research about the creature's origins. Operating in the shadows with the help of the latest technologies, the ADOFA has made a significant finding: the Lake of Neuchâtel contains an abnormally high level of a powerful molecule that enhances the development of imagination. Driven by endless curiosity, the ADOFA experiments on this unique chemical phenomenon have made it possible to start imagining a new kind of being: D.IA.NE, a Device for Intelligent Artificiality from Neuchâtel. A unique and fascinating hybrid that the NIFFF is proud to be introducing to the public.

FROM IDEATION TO CREATION - D.IA.NE

To get this brilliant project off the ground, the ADOFA benefitted from the support and expertise of the NIFFF with the fantasy genre, as well as that of the festival's faithful and generous sponsors, partners and patrons. D.IA.NE's primary mission will be to tend to the festival-goers' needs, help them in their exploration of genre cinema, and offer them new super features all through the festival! D.IA.NE is currently being developed in the Lake of Neuchâtel. It will awaken in time for the NIFFF's 22nd edition, on Friday, June 30th.

THE BCN PRESENTS: D.IA.NE