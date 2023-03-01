ARROW Player in March Features Hopper, Roeg, Combs, Fonda, Hung & Biao

It is a brand new month and for the moment all you have to beware of in March are the Ides. When it comes to the lineup of programming that Arrow have in store for you there is nothing to fear. From documentaries about Dennis Hopper, Nicolas Roeg and the makings of Barbarella and The Mutilator.

There are collections of films celebrating horror icons Jeffrey Combs and Greek filmmaker Nico Mastorakis. Other collections include music and audio-based ARROW features in Death by Stereo and a currated list of titles put together by the Horror Movie Survival Guide podcast.

To cap off the month martial arts fans can watch Sammo Hung and Yuen Biao's Knockabout.

ARROW Offers Classic and Cutting Edge Cult Cinema

March 2023 Lineup Includes a Kickass Film from Sammo Hung, Audio Nightmares, & Odes to Jeffrey Combs, Dennis Hopper, Nicolas Roeg & More

March 2023 Seasons:

Re-Animated: The Jeffrey Combs Collection, Nico Mastorakis: Hellas Raiser, Death By Stereo, Horror Movie Survival Guide Selects

Arrow Video is excited to announce the March 2023 lineup of their subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland.

In March ARROW are proud to take subscribers into a deep dive into the work of some of cinema's most eclectic and exciting filmmakers, including Dennis Hopper, Nicolas Roeg, Mike Hodges, Jeffrey Combs and more.

On March 3, ARROW presents two documentaries from Paul Joyce: Dennis Hopper: Some Kind of Genius (UK/IRE/US/CA), an entertaining and intimate interview with the legendary star of Apocalypse Now and Blue Velvet whose directorial debut, Easy Rider, changed Hollywood forever; and Nothing As It Seems: The Films of Nicolas Roeg (UK/IRE/US/CA), an insightful look at the formidable British director behind cult classics Walkabout, Performance, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Don’t Look Now and The Witches.

Keeping with the spirit of celebrating auteurs, March 3 kicks off the Seasons with Re-Animated: The Jeffrey Combs Collection. Cult film legend Jeffrey Combs' mere presence makes any film he's in automatically 27% better, and whose talent at making any character absolutely unforgettable makes anything he's in a must-see.

Re-Animated: The Jeffrey Combs Collection collects together some of his most memorable roles, from Dr. Herbert West to Doctor Mordrid and including his incredible turn as a put-upon father who reaches his breaking point versus a Castle Freak.

Titles Include: Castle Freak, Doctor Mordrid, Lurking Fear.

To commemorate over fifty years of bloodsoaked thrillers, on March 10 ARROW launches Nico Mastorakis: Hellas Raiser.

Greek genre film god Nico Mastorakis has been banging out pulpy thrillers jam-packed full of excitement, action and gore since the 1970s. To celebrate the arrival of his cyber-thriller .com for Murder on ARROW, here is a season of some of Mastorakis' best. From his telekinetic Giallo debut, Death Has Blue Eyes; to his Video Nasty, Island of Death; James Earl Jones battling underwater terror in Bloodtide and Meg Foster vs. a sickle-wielding psycho in The Wind; sit back and prepare yourself for all-out entertainment from the Hellas Raiser himself.

Titles Include: .com For Murder, Island of Death, Nightmare at Noon.

On March 17, ARROW invites subscribers to take a look at a trio of documentaries focusing on cult classics and those who defined them: Barbarella Forever! (UK/IRE/US/CA): a never-before-seen look behind the scenes of the making of the sexy and swinging sci-fi cult classic, Barbarella, starring Jane Fonda; Mike Hodges: A Film-Maker’s Life (UK/IRE/US/CA): an intimate work concerning the life and work of recently deceased British genre filmmaker Mike Hodges; and Fall Breakers: The Making of The Mutilator (UK/IRE/US/CA): a retrospective documentary on the making of the 1980's slasher horror splatter cult classic The Mutilator (1984).

Also on March 17, enjoy a Season of tune-based terror: Death By Stereo.

Turn this collection on with music and audio-based ARROW features, shorts and turn the extras up to 11!

From sound as a weapon in LFO, to a caged female house band in Blood Dolls, Death By Stereo features wild musical numbers, feuding punk bands and musicians in danger, as well as music videos from effects legend Screamin' Mad George, a singalong Re-animator dance anthem (for real) and even Goblin's Claudio Simonetti discussing the score for Dario Argento's Deep Red.

Titles Include: LFO, Burst City, Hellbent.

The final Season of the month comes courtesy of our friends at the hit Horror Movie Survival Guide podcast. Julia Marchese and Teri Gamble have been in training to be Final Girls for over 200 episodes now, so they know a thing or two about horror. Come with us now, as they delve into the ARROW archives to Select their favorite films for Horror Movie Survival Guide Selects.

Titles Include: The Deeper You Dig, Season of the Witch, The Cabinet of Dr Caligari, The Hills Have Eyes, The Crazies, Blood Feast, Ringu, Things To Come, Blind Beast, Horrors of Malformed Men, Two Witches, The Stylist, Vampyres, Puppet Master, Children of the Corn, The Italian Connection, The Devil's Rain, The Bird with the Crystal Plumage.

The final release of March celebrates Hong Kong's premier action choreographer of the 1970s, Sammo Hung. The all action director and actor’s 1979 feature gave his Peking Opera brother-in-arms, acrobatic ace Yuen Biao, his first chance at leading man status: Knockabout. A thrill-a-minute action spectacular that would pave the way for later masterpiece, Hung’s film launches on March 28 (US/CA).

Combining Hung’s hard-hitting choreography with the Mo Lei Tau style of humor that was increasing in popularity at the time, Knockabout is a thrill-a-minute action spectacular that would pave the way for later masterpieces such as Hung and Biao's subsequent collaboration, the Wing Chun tour-de-force The Prodigal Son.