UNSEEN Trailer: Survival Thriller From Yoko Okumura And Blumhouse on Digital Next Month, on MGM+ in May

Two women form an unlikely connection when a depressed gas station clerk Sam, receives a call from Emily, a nearly blind woman who is running from her murderous ex in the woods. Emily must survive the ordeal with Sam being her eyes from afar using video call.

Yoko Okumura's debut feature survival thriller Unseen, starring Jolene Purdy and Midori Francis, will be available On Demand on March 7th and on MGM+ on this coming May. The trailer has been unveiled, check it out below.

This looks like it could be a lot of fun, combining the wrong number set up with the blind victim being helped remotely/virtually set up, escalating quicker than a gas station hot dog through your intestines.

Unseen is first film in a new production pact between Blumhouse Televsion and MGM+ which should seven more films created for the streaming service.

In a Director's statement Okumura talks about the film, the excellent crew and the joys of making her first feature film with two fellow Japanese American women.