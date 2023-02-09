THE LAST HERETIC Trailer: Daniel de la Vega's New Horror Flick Coming This Year
Juan Conte is a successful author of books about atheism. A heart transplant will save his life, but it will also lead him into a journey of horror and pain, in which his vision of reality will be put to the test. He falls prey to fanaticism and becomes prisoner of madness.
We are very excited to finally share with you the first trailer for Daniel de la Vega's new horror flick, The Last Heretic.
Wait, finally?
Under a not-so-strict order/understanding to not talk about it lest we piss off our friends at Del Toro Films we first laid eyes on it before The Last Heretic went to market prior to the Christmas holidays. We've been chomping at the bit to share it with you since then. And here we are.
It is a crazy and beautiful collage of images and moments that don't make sense as a whole and we kind of love it for that. If anything, it is just as unpredictable as it's director has proven to be throughout his filmography. And how about those final shots at the end there? Amazing!
We're really looking forward to seeing how de la Vega hoodwinks us with this one. Del Toro Films and Furia Films will be announcing festival dates for The Last Heretic as the year progresses.
