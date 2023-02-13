SKAL International Trailer: It's a Bummer When The Apocalypse Crashes Your Party

My name's Arthur, a huge Internet star who's just hit 3 million subs. While in the midst of throwing an epic party to celebrate, the universe had the balls to bring on the effing apocalypse and cut my night short. What was supposed to be a perfect hangover, has turned into an epic fight for survival.

Newly minted outift Red Owl Film have sent along an international trailer for a post-apocalyptic flick called Skal. It appears to be in an effort to raise awareness of possible sales at EFM next month.

Only the synopsis was sent along with the trailer, posters and images so we went digging to learn what we could about the film. It appears to be a feature film version of a short film and television series made by the creator Benjamin Cappelletti back in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

And if tomorrow...in one night...all the planet's water disappeared? Would you share your water reserves? But...with whom? And why? A range of choices that a young YouTube celebrity will have to suddenly and brutally confront.

I am Arthur, I am an online creator/comedy artist and I just hit 3 millions subs on my channel, but when all the water on the planet disappears over night, my hangover turns into an epic fight for survival .

Now, the weird thing is that some of these images that were sent along are also on the IMDB page for the 2017 series. So what is this new Skal really? All new material, or just the television series recut for feature film length? The landscape of social media/inlfuencer culture has changed a lot in just five months, let alone five years since the television series came out.

Those questions may be answered before EFM or late on. For the moment we can only guess.