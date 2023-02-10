Shudder in March: SPOONFUL OF SUGAR, LEAVE & THE UNHEARD Lead Into Spring
I know February is a short month and all, but... it's only the tenth! Do we need to talk about March already? I suppose with the promise of Spring looming ahead of us it's best now to note dates and reserve time for catching up with new and old horror faves between the shedding of winter coats and the impending doom of allergy season. The horror!
Mercedes Bryce Morgan's Spoonful of Sugar kicks off the month with a slice of hallcinogenic horror. There is a previously unannounced acquistion coming next month, Alex Herron's Leave. The month will conclude with Jeff A. Brown's The Unheard.
Herladed classics The Manitou, The Fog and The Wicker Man bolster the Shudder Resurrected lineup next month. They are joined by the first two Blair Witch films and Neil Jordan's The Company of Wolves.
So yeah, beware the Ides of March, but keep an eye out for next month's lineup over at Shudder.
SPOONFUL OF SUGARDirected by Mercedes Bryce MorganStreaming Exclusively on Shudder March 2ndDirector: Mercedes Bryce MorganWriter: Leah WelchCast: Morgan Saylor, Kat Foster, Danilo Crovetti, Myko OlivierLanguage: EnglishSynopsis: A disturbed babysitter experiences a sexual awakening while using LSD to alternatively treat a seemingly “sick” child from a family with dark secrets of their own.LEAVEDirected by Alex HerronStreaming Exclusively on Shudder March 17th*PREVIOUSLY UNANNOUNCED – NEW ACQUISITION*Director: Alex HerronWriter: Thomas MoldestadCast: Alicia von Rittberg, Herman Tømmeraas, Stig R. AmdamLanguage: EnglishSynopsis: An abandoned infant is found in a cemetery in the United States. The child is wrapped in a blanket with satanic symbols. A Wolf’s Cross pendant hangs around her neck. 20 years later: Hunter is obsessed with finding out why she was abandoned and who her biological parents are. A genetic test, the blanket and the Wolf’s Cross lead her to Norway. Hunter is closing in on the terrifying truth, but visions of a dark figure warn her: LEAVE!THE UNHEARDDirected by Jeff A. BrownStreaming Exclusively on Shudder March 31stDirector: Jeff A. BrownWriters: Michael Rasmussen, Shawn RasmussenCast: Lachlan Watson, Nick Sandow, Brendan MeyerLanguage: EnglishSynopsis: After undergoing an experimental procedure to restore her damaged hearing, 20-year-old Chloe Grayden begins to suffer from auditory hallucinations seemingly related to the mysterious disappearance of her mother.SHUDDER RESURRECTEDCheck out the full March slate of catalog films below!March 1Gretel & Hansel (2020)Directed by Oz PerkinsMarch 9The Company of Wolves (1984)Directed by Neil JordanMarch 13Holidays (2016)Directed by Kevin Smith, Gary Shore, Matt Johnson, Scott Stewart, Nicholas McCarthy, Dennis Widmyer, Kevin Kolsch, Sarah Adina Smith, Anthony Scott Burns, Adam Egypt MortimerMarch 20Jack Be Nimble (1993)Directed by Garth MaxwellMarch 27After Blue (2022)Directed by Bertrand MandicoUltra Pulpe (2018)Directed by Bertrand MandicoMarch 31The Blair Witch Project (1999)Directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo SánchezBook of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)Directed by Joe BerlingerPLUSThe Manitou (1978)Directed by William GirdlerThe Fog (1980)Directed by John CarpenterThe Wicker Man (1973)Directed by Robin Hardy
