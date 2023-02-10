Shudder in March: SPOONFUL OF SUGAR, LEAVE & THE UNHEARD Lead Into Spring

I know February is a short month and all, but... it's only the tenth! Do we need to talk about March already? I suppose with the promise of Spring looming ahead of us it's best now to note dates and reserve time for catching up with new and old horror faves between the shedding of winter coats and the impending doom of allergy season. The horror!

Mercedes Bryce Morgan's Spoonful of Sugar kicks off the month with a slice of hallcinogenic horror. There is a previously unannounced acquistion coming next month, Alex Herron's Leave. The month will conclude with Jeff A. Brown's The Unheard.

Herladed classics The Manitou, The Fog and The Wicker Man bolster the Shudder Resurrected lineup next month. They are joined by the first two Blair Witch films and Neil Jordan's The Company of Wolves.

So yeah, beware the Ides of March, but keep an eye out for next month's lineup over at Shudder.