Shudder in March: SPOONFUL OF SUGAR, LEAVE & THE UNHEARD Lead Into Spring

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
I know February is a short month and all, but... it's only the tenth! Do we need to talk about March already? I suppose with the promise of Spring looming ahead of us it's best now to note dates and reserve time for catching up with new and old horror faves between the shedding of winter coats and the impending doom of allergy season. The horror!
 
Mercedes Bryce Morgan's Spoonful of Sugar kicks off the month with a slice of hallcinogenic horror. There is a previously unannounced acquistion coming next month, Alex Herron's Leave. The month will conclude with Jeff A. Brown's The Unheard
 
Herladed classics The Manitou, The Fog and The Wicker Man bolster the Shudder Resurrected lineup next month. They are joined by the first two Blair Witch films and Neil Jordan's The Company of Wolves
 
So yeah, beware the Ides of March, but keep an eye out for next month's lineup over at Shudder.
 
 
Spoon Sugar Shudder.jpg
 
SPOONFUL OF SUGAR
Directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan
Streaming Exclusively on Shudder March 2nd
 
Director: Mercedes Bryce Morgan
Writer: Leah Welch
Cast: Morgan Saylor, Kat Foster, Danilo Crovetti, Myko Olivier
Language: English
 
Synopsis: A disturbed babysitter experiences a sexual awakening while using LSD to alternatively treat a seemingly “sick” child from a family with dark secrets of their own.
 
Leave Shudder.jpg
 
LEAVE
Directed by Alex Herron
Streaming Exclusively on Shudder March 17th﻿
*PREVIOUSLY UNANNOUNCED – NEW ACQUISITION*
 
Director: Alex Herron
Writer: Thomas Moldestad
Cast: Alicia von Rittberg, Herman Tømmeraas, Stig R. Amdam
Language: English
 
Synopsis: An abandoned infant is found in a cemetery in the United States. The child is wrapped in a blanket with satanic symbols. A Wolf’s Cross pendant hangs around her neck. 20 years later: Hunter is obsessed with finding out why she was abandoned and who her biological parents are. A genetic test, the blanket and the Wolf’s Cross lead her to Norway. Hunter is closing in on the terrifying truth, but visions of a dark figure warn her: LEAVE!
 
Unheard Shudder.png
 
THE UNHEARD
Directed by Jeff A. Brown
Streaming Exclusively on Shudder March 31st
 
Director: Jeff A. Brown
Writers: Michael Rasmussen, Shawn Rasmussen
Cast: Lachlan Watson, Nick Sandow, Brendan Meyer
Language: English
 
Synopsis: After undergoing an experimental procedure to restore her damaged hearing, 20-year-old Chloe Grayden begins to suffer from auditory hallucinations seemingly related to the mysterious disappearance of her mother.
 
 
SHUDDER RESURRECTED
Check out the full March slate of catalog films below!
 
March 1
Gretel & Hansel (2020)
Directed by Oz Perkins
 
Haznel Gretel Shudder.png
 
March 9
The Company of Wolves (1984)
Directed by Neil Jordan
 
Company Wolves Shudder.png
 
March 13
Holidays (2016)
Directed by Kevin Smith, Gary Shore, Matt Johnson, Scott Stewart, Nicholas McCarthy, Dennis Widmyer, Kevin Kolsch, Sarah Adina Smith, Anthony Scott Burns, Adam Egypt Mortimer
 
Holidays Shudder.jpg
 
March 20
Jack Be Nimble (1993)
Directed by Garth Maxwell
 
Jack be Nimble.jpg
 
March 27
After Blue (2022)
Directed by Bertrand Mandico
 
Ultra Pulpe (2018)
Directed by Bertrand Mandico
 
March 31
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
Directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez
 
Blair Witch Shudder.jpg
 
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)
Directed by Joe Berlinger
 
Book of Shadows Shudder.png
 
PLUS
 
The Manitou (1978)
Directed by William Girdler
 
The Manitou Shudder.png
 
The Fog (1980)
Directed by John Carpenter
 
The Fog Shudder.png
 
The Wicker Man (1973)
Directed by Robin Hardy

The Wicker Man.png

