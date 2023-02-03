PETROL International Trailer: Nathalie Morris is Under a Spell in Alena Lodkina's New Fantasy Thriller

We are pleased to share with you today the international trailer for Alena Lodkina's sophomore feature film, the dark fantasy thriller Petrol. You will find it, in all it's dark and beguiling glory, down below.

This is Australian actress Nathalie Morris' debut leading role in a feature film. She was recently part of the ensemble in Sophie Takal's Black Christmas and had a big year in 2022 leading the Australian television drama Bump which is coming to global markets this year. She is joined by newcomer Hannah Lynch.

Morris stars as an impressionable film student of Russian origin who falls under the spell of enigmatic artist Mia. As the pair becomes entwined, so does the supernatural begin to entangle with the everyday, revealing the cracks between memory and make-believe, reality and fantasy. Leading deeper into the surreal rabbit hole that is Mia’s life.

Petrol had its world premiere at Locarno in 2022 and has been steadily stacking accolades as it continues to tour festivals. It is having its market premiere at EFM this month - presented by our friends at alief - and was recently invited to the GOLDEN DEER COMPETITION at Kino Athens IFF 2023.