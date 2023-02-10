ORCHESTRATOR OF STORMS:THE FANTASTIQUE WORLD OF JEAN ROLLIN Exclusive Clip: Doc Starts Streaming on Arrow Next Tuesday

Because who hasn't had or wanted to have sex in a cemetary, right?

The documentary Orchestrator of Storms: The Fantastique World Of Jean Rollin is rolling out on the Arrow video player next Tuesday, February 14th.

Appropriately it seems, we have been given an exclusive clip from the doc about Rollin's film The Iron Rose where a young couple gallavant through a cemetary until they realize they're trapped.

They still find time to make love in a crypt. Because Rollin.

Has there been a genre artist more fundamentally misunderstood and inappropriately discussed than Jean Rollin? He remains one of genre cinema’s most singular poets, a theatrical fantasist, interpreter of dreams, orchestrator of storms. His recurring use of twin or paired protagonists and surrealistic interpretations of vampirism, with tones that were often in the midnight space between gothic literature and fairy tale, his sense of humour and intellectual musings, his sumptuous visual ideas, coming together to make inspired works of genre art that ran against nearly all traditions of the times they were made in. Orchestrator of Storms: The Fantastique World Of Jean Rollin had its World Premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival, and went on to make its international bow at FrightFest.

Check out the exclusive clip down below and tune in to Orchestrator of Storms: The Fantastique World Of Jean Rollin starting next Tuesday.