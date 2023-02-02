JOE BOB'S VICIOUS VEGAS VALENTINE: Job Bob Plays Cupid Shudder Original Valentine's Day Special

Give us a holiday, any holiday, and we'll make a Joe Bob special show for it. That's the Shudder mantra when it comes to celebrating holidays.

If you're looking for an excellent primer just before the blessed day, Valentine's Day, then tune in to Shudder on Friday, February 10th at 9pm EST for a double feature of cult cinema films of questionable quality and morality.

In an added twist to this upcoming special Job Bob and Darcy the Mailgirl will also be hosting an on-air wedding of two of his fans. Make sure you tune in on Shudder TV at 9pm EST on Friday, February 10th for more. Check out the promo below.