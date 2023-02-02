JOE BOB'S VICIOUS VEGAS VALENTINE: Job Bob Plays Cupid Shudder Original Valentine's Day Special
Give us a holiday, any holiday, and we'll make a Joe Bob special show for it. That's the Shudder mantra when it comes to celebrating holidays.
If you're looking for an excellent primer just before the blessed day, Valentine's Day, then tune in to Shudder on Friday, February 10th at 9pm EST for a double feature of cult cinema films of questionable quality and morality.
In an added twist to this upcoming special Job Bob and Darcy the Mailgirl will also be hosting an on-air wedding of two of his fans. Make sure you tune in on Shudder TV at 9pm EST on Friday, February 10th for more. Check out the promo below.
Joe Bob kicks off another year of holiday fun with the Shudder Original Valentine’s Day special, Joe Bob’s Vicious Vegas Valentine. The special debuts on Friday, February 10th live on the Shudder TV feed at 9:00 p.m. ET. Fans can also watch on demand on Shudder and AMC+ beginning Sunday, February 12th.This Valentine's Day, legendary horror host Joe Bob Briggs makes history and officiates the wedding of two fans on-air while hosting a double helping of films about the ultimate nightmare: True Love! RSVP to join Joe Bob, Darcy the Mailgirl, and the rest of The Last Drive-In crew as they bring two young lovers together under the neon and glitz of Las Vegas.Joe Bob Briggs said, “During this year's demented double feature, I'll be joining in unholy matrimony two young lovers thoroughly schooled in the twisted tenets of The Last Drive-In. And I'll probably need an Elvis jumpsuit to do it.”
