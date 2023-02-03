CONSECRATION Trailer: New Christopher Smith Horror Flick, Starring Jena Malone and Danny Huston, in Theaters Next Friday

A gentle reminder that Christopher Smith's new horror flick, Consecration, Starring Jena Malone and Danny Huston is coming to cinemas next Friday, February 10th, from IFC Films.

In CONSECRATION , after the suspicious death of her brother, a priest, Grace (Jena Malone) goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened. Once there, she uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about her own past.

Smith directs from a screenplay he wrote with Laurie Cook. His film stars Jena Malone, Danny Huston, Dame Janet Suzman and Thoren Ferguson.

We've posted the trailer below some excerpts from press notes that were passed along.

Said Smith: “I had seen this amazing scene from a Czech film called Valley of The Bees in which a Priest willingly walks backwards to a hole in the floor to his own death, an d I wondered if we could build a film around a character who, for every step back they take, a sin is forgiven.”

Of the director, Malone said, “Chris has got an incredible energy, one of the best energies of a director on set that I have ever worked with. He’s extremely giving and creative and thinks on his feet.” Said Huston, “Chris has been able to create this insane and beautiful world. There is a strange beauty in the nuns. They look like they are made out of marble, and then a splatter of blood on them – there is some sort of grace to that in a gothic way.

Huston said, “I always wanted to play a priest, so that was an immediate attraction. And then as I progressed (through the script) I saw similarities to the films that I love, like Black Narcissus, Rosemary’s Baby, The Exorcist – and how poignant religion is and the tapestry of religion... the myths and tales that are so much of our make - up. I even used the same glasses and Max Von Sydow used in The Exorcist – a little nod to those films.”