CHILDREN OF THE CORN: Official Trailer For Kurt Wimmer's Take on Stephen King's Short Story

Possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield, a twelve-year-old girl in Nebraska recruits the other children in her small town to go on a bloody rampage and kill all the adults and anyone else who opposes her. A bright high schooler who won't go along with the plan is the town's only hope of survival.

Another classic horror franchise has gotten the requel treatment.

RLJE Films presents Kurt Wimmer's Children of the Corn, available in cinemas on March 3rd followed by On Demand and digital on March 21st, 2023. The official trailer was released today. Be sure to check it out below.

Wimmer had been busier as a writer of late (Point Break, Total Recall & Salt) and has not directed a film since Ultraviolet in 2006 which he got after his 2002 film Equilibrium placed him on everyone's radar. It will be interesting to see what Wimmer has done differently than the previous eleven adaptations and sequels of the Stephen King short story.

Children of the Corn stars Elena Kampouris, Kate Moyer, Callan Mulvey, and Bruce Spence.