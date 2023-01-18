Sundance 2023: The Big Festival Preview

It was a very different world the last time the indie film industry gathered in chilly Park City for the Sundance Film Festival way back in 2020. Two online editions have come and gone, and it's oh so pleasing to look forward to boarding a plane tomorrow to head back for the in-person festival. And BONUS! The online version has mostly remained. If you are feeling SnoFoMo, you can just head on over to the Sundance site and watch many of the movies at the fest. We've endeavored to mention in the preview below which films are not available -- so assume if it isn't listed then you can watch (if you're in the USA, that is). On to the preview...

In My Mother's Skin

Ma director Kenneth Dagatan is back with this WW2 Philippines-set tale of a young girl who falls under a flesh-eating fairy's evil spell. Like a lot of the midnight section, it seems, this one is unfortunately not available online.



Midnight



Kim's Video

Hey FilmTwitter... Get ready to start buzzin! This fantastic documentary by David Redmon and Ashley Sabin is the insanely stranger than fiction tale of a long defunct New York City video rental store and what happened to their massive collection. It involves the mafia, high stakes heists, some legendary filmmakers, and even a familiar savior. This one is not to be missed!



Next



Mutt

Lío Mehiel gives a star-making performance in Vuk Lungulov-Klotz's debut about a trans boy dealing with just about everything life can throw at him on a crazy day in New York City.



US Dramatic



Sorcery

The latest from Chilean director Christopher Murray (The Blind Christ) is this stylish 1880s-set story of a persecuted young girl and the lengths she'll go to help her indigenous family. It's produced by Pablo Larraín.



World Dramatic



Infinity Pool

It's not necessary to say all that much in order to whet the appetite for Brandon Cronenberg's third feature (Antiviral, Possessor). It stars Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, and Cleopatra Coleman. We. Are. Excited! Neon will be releasing before month's end, so no online access for you!



Midnight



Pianoforte

What is Sundance without a good competition docu? This one is about the famous International Chopin Piano Competition, where the world's best pianists gather in Warsaw to show off their stuff in a grueling 21-day series of shows. It's directed by Jakub Piątek who previously made the Sundance 2021 thriller Prime Time.



World Docu



Talk To Me

YouTubers-turned-directors Danny and Michael Philippou make a big genre splash in this super fun and extremely creepy Aussie story of a group of teens that get hooked on seances like it's the hot new party drug. Rest assured... disastrous results follow. Sophie Wilde stars along with Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Zoe Terakes, Otis Dhanji, and Chris Alosio. Not available online.



Midnight



The Accidental Getaway Driver

Music video director Sing J. Lee makes his feature debut with this dramatized version of a recent true story about an elderly Vietnamese driver and his fugitives fare. It stars Dustin Nguyen alongside Hiệp Trần Nghĩa.



US Dramatic



Mami Wata

This modern black and white folk-future fable about outside elements threatening a West African village is directed by C.J. "Fiery" Obasi (Ojuju, O-Town, Hello Rain).



World Dramatic



birth/rebirth

This feature directorial debut from indie industry vet Laura Moss tells the wild story of a morgue technician harvesting biological materials from pregnant women to keep his reanimated little girl alive. Yech. It stars Marin Ireland, Judy Reyes, A.J. Lister, and Breeda Wool. Shudder has already scooped this one up for release, so it is not available on Sundance's online platform.



Midnight



Animalia

Sofia Alaoui's debut is the story of a young pregnant woman in Morocco and what happens on the day the aliens appear.



World Dramatic



Divinity

Stephen Dorff, Moises Arias, Jason Genao, Karrueche Tran, Bella Thorne, and Scott Bakula star in Eddie Alcazar's latest (Perfect), described as a retro sci-fi story of two mysterious brothers that abduct a mogul during his quest for immortality. Nice.



Next



Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls

Get ready to get weird in Worm director Andrew Bowser's latest, about a mansion full of outcasts and their attempts to summon a dark master from beyond. Bowser stars alongside a very fun cast of Olivia Taylor Dudley, Jeffrey Combs, Ralph Ineson, Rivkah Reyes, T.C. Carson, Melanie Chandra, Arden Myrin, and Barbara Crampton.



Midnight



The Starling Girl

This assured first feature from Laurel Akira Parmet stars the wonderfully talented Eliza Scanlen as a girl coming of age in a fundamentalist community. Lewis Pullman gives a strong performance, evocative of a younger version of his father, Bill. As always, Jimmi SImpson shines as well.



US Dramatic



Slam (1998)

Marc Levin's classic Saul Williams film marks its 25th anniversary with a return to the festival. Gregg Araki's 1995 classic The Doom Generation will also play in this section.



From the Collection



Run Rabbit Run

Creepy things start to happen on a fertility doctor's daughter's seventh birthday in this midnighter (that is available online) from TV veteran director Daina Reid. It stars Sarah Snook, Lily LaTorre, Damon Herriman, and Greta Scacchi.



Midnight



Rotting in the Sun

Festival fave Sebastian Silva (The Maid, Crystal Fairy, Magic Magic) returns with this wild tale of Sebastian Silva going missing in Mexico City. It stars Sebastian Silva... and also Jordan Firstman and Catalina Saavedra. It's not available online.



Premieres



My Animal

This Bobbi Salvör Menuez and Amandla Stenberg starring coming-of-age midnighter is light on the overt genre elements but heavy on both style and substance. Marking a feature debut for director-to-watch Jacqueline Castel, this one is unfortunately not available online.



Midnight



Heroic

David Zoana's sophomore feature (Workforce) is the story of an 18-year-old boy with indigenous roots entering Mexico's Heroic Military College.



World Dramatic



