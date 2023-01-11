SORRY ABOUT THE DEMON: New Trailer And Poster For Emily Hagins' Horror Comedy, on Shudder This Month

Sorry About The Demon follows the brokenhearted Will (Jon Michael Simpson), who after being dumped by his girlfriend Amy (Paige Evans), is offered a massive house at a very low rent. The catch is that the restless spirit haunting the place needs a human sacrifice and the prior owners must find one or else their young daughter is toast. So, Will must figure out how to make things right with his ex-girlfriend AND banish the sacrifice-seeking demon residing in his house.

We're a bit behind on the trailer drop for Emily Hagins' new horror comedy, Sorry About the Demon. Her new flick is going to stream on Shudder on January 19th.

Hagins was the darling of the horror scene in the U.S. after she made her first feature film Pathogen at the age of fourteen. Fostered by the community she returned to horror comedy other times, most recently with the excellent segment Cold Open in the first Scare Packgage anthology.