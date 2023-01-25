SHE CAME FROM THE WOODS: Horror Comedy Coming to Theaters in February

Summer camp can be a wonderful place to have fun, make new friends and create lifelong memories. Then you throw it all away when you envoke the spirit of ancient evil and replace all those good times with jars of blood hanging from trees.

Erik Bloomquist's horror comedy She Came From The Woods is coming to cinemas on February 10th. Their film stars Cara Buono (Stranger Things), William Sadler (Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey), Spencer List (Fringe), and Clare Foley (Sinister). Check out the trailer below and see if you think it's worth checking out next month.

In this ode to '80s horror, a group of counselors accidentally unleash a decades' old evil on the last night of summer camp. As the mayhem and madness turn bloody, the staff of Camp Briarbrook are forced to confront what stories are worth telling and what secrets worth keeping.

Cara Buono, William Sadler, Clare Foley, and Spencer LIst star with Michael Park, Tyler Elliot Burke, Adam Weppler, Ehad Berisha, Giselle Torres, Dań Leahy, Sienna Hubert-Ross, Erik Blomquist, and Emily Keefe.