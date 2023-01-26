A WOMAN KILLS: Radiance Films Resurrects Unseen French Thriller

A series of prostitute murders disturbs the public with the thought of a serial killer on the loose. Hélène Picard, a prostitute, is sentenced and executed for the murders, but shortly thereafter similar crimes continue. Executioner Louis Guilbeau meanwhile develops a relationship with the investigating officer, Solange, who soon learns Louis may not be who he says he is.

Proving once again that the world of cinema has no shortage of surprises Radiance Films have announced a Blu-ray release for what was considered a long lost French thriller, A Woman Kills, from director Jean-Denis Bonan.

The back story is that A Woman Kills was made during a seven week period of civil unrest in France called May 68. Student protests, worker strikes, marches through Paris, you get the idea. If there was something to be pissed about in France the people grabbed it by the horns and went with it. Add to that some controversy around Bonan's first film (which we have no details on) and his producer Anatole Dauman was not able to find distribution for a whopping forty-five years.

Fast forward fifty-five years later (Fifty-five!) and Radiance Films has rescued A Woman Kills from a fate of myth and will release the film on Blu-ray on February 7th. Check out the trailer down below along with a breakdown of all the features on this upcoming release.