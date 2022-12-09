Trailer: CONNECT, An Exorcism In The Time Of Quarantine

One of India's most interesting genre filmmakers is back with his latest high concept chiller. Ashwin Saravanan impressed Tamil audiences with 2014's Maya, and made an even bigger impression with his video game themed slasher, Game Over in 2019. In his first post lockdown effort, Saravanan looks back on the days of quarantine to ask, what if you were trapped with the devil and no one could come to save you?

Connect reunites Saravanan with his Maya lead, Nayanthara, one of South India's most popular and powerful performers, along with an impressive supporting cast that includes Sathyaraj (Baahubali), and Anupam Kher (The Big Sick). Connect is the story of a mother (Nayanthara) whose daughter becomes possessed while the country is in lockdown. Without physical access to any kind of help, she's forced to fins assistance via video chat, including an exorcist played by Kher. It's a novel concept that puts a new spin on the exorcism stories to which we've become accustomed.

Connect hits theaters on December 22nd, I know I'll be there. Check out the trailer below