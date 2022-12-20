THERE'S SOMETHING WRONG WITH THE CHILDREN Trailer: Roxanne Benjamin's New Horror

When Margaret and Ben take a weekend trip with longtime friends Ellie and Thomas and their two young children, Ben begins to suspect something supernatural is occurring when the kids behave strangely after disappearing into the woods overnight.

Roxanne Benjamin's new horror flick, There's Something Wrong With The Children, is coming to On Demand and digital throughout the new year. The official poster and trailer have been released today. Check out the trailer down below.

This is Benjamin's first feature film since 2019's Body at Brighton Rock. She has directed episodes of Creepshow, Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and more. She definitely hasn't been slacking off since in the meantime.

There's Something Wrong With The Children will start on digital and On Demand on January 17th, 2023. Two months later it will show up on MGM+ on March 17th, 2023.

The horror flick was written by T.J. Cimfel and Dave White (Intruders and V/H/S Viral), produced by Blumhouse Television and MGM+ and will be distributed by Paramount Home Entertainment, and MGM+.