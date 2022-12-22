Shudder in January: Andrzej Żuławski's POSSESSION, Season One of CHUCKY, Neil Marshall's THE LAIR Kick Off 2023

Got a quick update for you about next month's programming at Shudder. The announcement is, admittedly, a little scant on content but what was sent over is going to be pretty cool to catch when it drops on the horror streaming service.

Andrzej Żuławski’s Possession debuts on January 5th, the first season of Don Mancini's Chucky is unboxed on January 12th and Neil Marshall's latest, The Lair, comes in guns blazing on January 26th.

Anything else that drops during the month is going to be a surprise! Descriptions and trailers are in the gallery below.