THE LOOMING: A24 Announces New Horror Project With HEREDITARY And TALKE TO ME Producers

A24, Square Peg (Hereditary) and Causeway Films (Talk to Me) are teaming up with debut filmmaker Masha Ko to adapt their horror short The Looming which premiered at Sundance this year. There they were presented the Short Film Special Jury Prize for Directing. Ko will write/direct the film.

When a virtual home assistant speaker, Luna, picks up the strange noise Chester has heard in his house, he realizes that it may not be a symptom of dementia.

A24 will produce alongside Square Peg’s Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, and Tyler Campellone and Causeway Films’ Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton.

Watch the trailer for the short film below.