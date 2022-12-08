INFINITY POOL Trailer: Damnit, Brandon Cronenberg's Sundance Title Looks Amazing

If it were any other person the thought of being the offspring of the great David Cronenberg would be daunting. Forunately for us the Cronenberg gene pool is immensely deep, bottomless even.

Brandon Cronenberg looks like he's going to once again hit it out of the park with his next film, the horror sci-fi thriller called Infinity Pool. Goddamn this looks amazing. Written and directed by the young autuer it was just announced that Infinity Pool is of course going to premiere in the Midnight program at Sundance at the beginning of the new year.

James and Em Foster are enjoying an all-inclusive beach vacation in the fictional island of La Tolqa, when a fatal accident exposes the resort's perverse subculture of hedonistic tourism, reckless violence and surreal horrors.

Infinity Pool stars current horror it-girl Mia Goth, the stalwart Alexander Skarsgård and steadfast Thomas Kretschmann & Cleopatra Coleman. It was shot by our friend and one-degree of seperation from Cronenberg the Younger, Karim Hussain, so of course that's a big help in making this new film look awesome.